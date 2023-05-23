Kim Zolciak Still Wearing Wedding Ring From Kroy Biermann After He Accuses Her of Having a Gambling Problem: Photo

While Zolciak caught up with her friends, she's continued to deal with her impending divorce from the NFL star. As OK! reported, Biermann has requested that the court make his former partner be mentally examined by a medical professional as they continue to fight over custody of their four minor children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

In the filing, the former Atlanta Flacons player — who was married to the Bravo star for 11-years — stated that Zolciak has acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

Zolciak and Biermann owe the IRS' over $1 million in unpaid taxes.