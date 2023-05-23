OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Still Wearing Wedding Ring From Kroy Biermann After He Accuses Her of Having a Gambling Problem: Photo

kimz pp
Source: Instagram/@KimZolciak
By:

May 23 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

The ring still means a thing to Kim Zolciak!

The newly-single Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 22, to show how she was spending her night out on the town with friends. However, her wedding ring from estranged husband Kroy Biermann still planted on her finger took center stage while she sipped on a cocktail.

kimz ig
Source: Instagram/@KimZolciak

"The real reason I like Solo cups....when you go to restaurants their glasses often smell like dirty dish water," Zolciak wrote while she held a red plastic cup and showed off the enormous rock perched on her finger.

The "Tardy for the Party" singer seemed to be living it up while going out to dinner with girlfriends and even running into the Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo.

kim zolciak estranged husband kroy biermann served divorce papers
Source: mega

While Zolciak caught up with her friends, she's continued to deal with her impending divorce from the NFL star. As OK! reported, Biermann has requested that the court make his former partner be mentally examined by a medical professional as they continue to fight over custody of their four minor children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

In the filing, the former Atlanta Flacons player — who was married to the Bravo star for 11-years — stated that Zolciak has acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

Zolciak and Biermann owe the IRS' over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

kim zolciak kroy biermann cheating open marriage divorce
Source: mega
Source: OK!
The blonde beauty filed her own motion, demanding that Biermann submit a drug test to the court.

Zolciak stated that see has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

