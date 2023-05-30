Kim Zolciak Accused Kroy Biermann of Locking Up Her Expensive Designer Bags and Jewelry in Safe During Police Visit

More details have emerged about the cops' second visit to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's home — potentially prompting them to officially file for divorce.

According to the police report obtained by Radar, after the former Atlanta Falcon's player contacted authorities on May 2 due to his estranged wife not leaving the bathroom, 911 was called by Zolciak on May 4, as she claimed Biermann was locking her expensive goods in a safe.