Kim Zolciak Accused Kroy Biermann of Locking Up Her Expensive Designer Bags and Jewelry in Safe During Police Visit
More details have emerged about the cops' second visit to Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's home — potentially prompting them to officially file for divorce.
According to the police report obtained by Radar, after the former Atlanta Falcon's player contacted authorities on May 2 due to his estranged wife not leaving the bathroom, 911 was called by Zolciak on May 4, as she claimed Biermann was locking her expensive goods in a safe.
Upon the officer's arrival at the Georgia property, the ex-NFL player alleged that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had attacked him, and he had an audio recording to prove it.
“Kroy then advised that Kim had punched him in the back of the head during an earlier altercation concerning the disputed property,” the report from the responding officer noted.
“Several times during our encounter (the officers) employed Kroy and Kim to remain civil due to the presence of their four juvenile children,” the document noted of the presence of their four minor children, Kroy Jr., 11 and Kash, 10, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
The "Tardy for the Party" vocalist initially placed the call alleging that Biermann had locked all of her designer bags and jewelry — reportedly worth $175,000 — with her passport in the basement safe of their home.
“Kim alleged that Kroy had taken the property that did not belong to him and was a premarital asset,” the police report noted, before adding that the 37-year-old claimed the items were “marital property” and accused Zolciak of having a “gambling problem” and losing “a large sum of the money recently.” Biermann ultimately unlocked the safe, and the Bravo star retrieved her belongings.
As police officers departed the home, Zolciak could be seen loading up her luxury car with the pricey items – in an apparent attempt to keep the former athlete from seizing it. The reality star requested that the cops to stay at the residence to prevent her former partner from stopping her. In retaliation, the former NFL star whipped out his cell phone camera to record what Zolciak was doing.