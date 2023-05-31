Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Tells Cops He Doesn't Have Enough Money to Move Out of Their Shared Home
Kroy Biermann is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
As OK! reported, the former football player and wife Kim Zolciak filed for divorce earlier this month, but it wasn't until recently that details of their heated drama were revealed to the public.
One of the biggest points of tension between the two stems from how they'll divvy up their dwindling finances and assets, which is why the NFL alum decided to take some of Zolciak's designer duds and hide them from her.
The bold move resulted in a May 4 police visit — just days after their listed date of separation — where the athlete admitted his small bank account is the reason he's yet to move out of their shared property in Milton, Ga.
"I met with Kroy who stated that he believed that the purses and the jewelry were marital property. Kroy explained that he took several purses because he planned to liquidate them to help offset some costs," a police report obtained by Radar read. "Kroy further advised that he and Kim are discussing a possible divorce or separation but that he did not have the resources available to leave the home."
Two days earlier, Biermann, 37, called the authorities claiming the Real Housewives star, 45, wouldn't vacate their master bathroom, and their argument allegedly became violent on both ends. However, they both denied ever hitting each other.
The pair — who share four children under the age of 18 — have been at each other's throats since they each filed for divorce and primary custody on May 8. While Biermann accused the reality star of having a gambling problem, she insisted he has a drug problem and requested he be tested.
His alleged use of marijuana is one of the reasons Zolciak wants custody of their kids.
As OK! reported, the pair was suffering from financials woes for quite some time, though Zolciak's older daughters denied their Georgia home was going into foreclosure when reports surfaced in February 2022.
A source shared things hit a breaking point when it was revealed earlier this month that the IRS issued a demand for over $1 million in unpaid taxes.