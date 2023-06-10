Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Kids Are ‘Stuck in the Middle’ of Their Divorce, Source Spills: ‘It’s Not Healthy’
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's kids are bearing the brunt of their tumultuous divorce.
According to insiders, the "Tardy for the Party" singer and the former Atlanta Falcons player's four kids Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane have been put in the middle of their nasty split and have felt pressure to choose sides.
Their kiddos "are old enough to know what’s going on," the source spilled about the contentious break up. "And they don’t like it."
The former couple have continued to live together in their $2.5 million Georgia mansion as they hammer out the details of their divorce — but it has been anything but peaceful. "Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," the insider noted.
"They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They’re even bickering over knickknacks," the source added.
"The feeling among their friends is there’s no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the insider added. "It’s not healthy.” Amid the fighting, the children feel pressure to choose sides, continues the insider. "It’s sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess."
- Kroy Biermann Relaxes in His and Kim Zolciak's Pool After 'Struggling' Through 10-Mile Run as Exes' Nasty Divorce Battle Rages On
- Kim Zolciak Drops 'Biermann' From Her Social Media Accounts as Split From Estranged Husband Kroy Gets Ugly
- House of Horrors: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Yelling and Screaming at Each Other in the Night' Amid Nasty Divorce
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
To make matters worse, both Zolciak and Biermann requested sole custody of their brood and threw allegations of drug use and gambling back and forth about each other.
"The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody," an insider close to the family spilled. "Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim."
Star spoke to sources about Zolciak and Biermann's children being stuck in the middle of divorce.