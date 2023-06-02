Kroy Biermann Admits He Sees 'Pain, Mistakes and Heartache' When Looking Back on His Life After Kim Zolciak Split: 'One Day at a Time'
Kroy Biermann is looking back on his life and past mistakes as he ends his 11-year marriage to Kim Zolciak.
Biermann, 37, took to Instagram for the first time since filing for divorce from the reality star, 45, on May 5, sharing a quote that began: “When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and heartache."
“When I look in the mirror,” the quote continued, “I see strength, learned lessons and pride in myself.”
The former football player captioned the reflective post shared Thursday, June 1: “Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…”
Biermann and Zolciak are parents to Kroy Jr. (KJ), 12, Kash, 11, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The retired Atlanta Falcons player also legally adopted The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's daughters from a previous relationship: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.
Though news of their decision to end their union may have come as a shock to fans, according to insiders, the former power couple had been dealing with mounting tension behind closed doors amid financial hardships.
OK! reported that the coparents owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties.
Zolciak had wanted to leave her husband for "months," but according to an insider, Biermann beat her to the courthouse. He asked for sole physical and legal custody of Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia and Kane, without citing visitations rights for the kids' mother.
Meanwhile, Zolciak requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children while allowing visitation rights for her estranged husband.
It's clear that the former flames are both out for blood, with an insider explaining: "Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight," referring to their custody and divorce battle.
With tension between the two reaching an all-time high, Zolciak and Biermann are forced to remain under the same roof in their Georgia estate due to their limited funds.
Page Six reported that Zolciak planned to file for divorce.