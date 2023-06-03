Kroy Biermann Has 'a Closetful of Secrets' That Could 'Prove Very Embarrassing' to Estranged Ex Kim Zolciak Amid Messy Split, Source Claims

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split keeps getting uglier and uglier!

“Kim and Kroy are still living in the same house because they both refuse to budge,” a source dished. “The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody.”

“Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim,” the insider added.