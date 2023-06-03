Kroy Biermann Has 'a Closetful of Secrets' That Could 'Prove Very Embarrassing' to Estranged Ex Kim Zolciak Amid Messy Split, Source Claims
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split keeps getting uglier and uglier!
“Kim and Kroy are still living in the same house because they both refuse to budge,” a source dished. “The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody.”
“Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim,” the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum listed the date of separation between her and the NFL star as April 30. The two share four kids together: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
In the filing, she stated the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation," and she's also asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.
Meanwhile, the athlete also filed for sole legal and physical custody of the kiddos.
To make matters worse, the "Tardy for the Party" singer, 45, claimed she's seen her ex smoking marijuana, resulting in her feeling nervous about the safety and well-being of their kids.
The football star fired back days later, claiming Zolciak is "so consumed" with online gambling that she's unable to take care of the children.
Biermann recently called the police on Zolciak days before she filed for divorce. He began "shouting at her" and "telling her to leave" their home, but she wouldn't move, according to the report.
"She was advised to call the police if any of those offenses or any other ones occurred," the report stated.
The blonde beauty reportedly told police that she did not want to get them involved, as she didn't want to attract any unwanted attention. Authorities told Biermann to separate from Zolciak so "things wouldn't escalate."
- Kroy Biermann Admits He Sees 'Pain, Mistakes and Heartache' When Looking Back on His Life After Kim Zolciak Split: 'One Day at a Time'
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Totally Hate Each Other' as Exes Fight for Custody of Kids
- Kim Zolciak's Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Tells Cops He Doesn't Have Enough Money to Move Out of Their Shared Home
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Zolciak has been quiet about the split, but she did post a telling quote via her Instagram Story recently. "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discussed their disrespect that trigged you," the message read.
Life & Style spoke to the source.