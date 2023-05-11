Kim Zolciak Keeps Busy Picking Up Kids From School Amid Nasty Divorce Battle From Kroy Biermann
However nasty Kim Zolciak's divorce may become, she is proving that mom duties will always be her No. 1 priority.
Zolciak picked up her son Kane from school on Wednesday, May 10, seemingly in an effort to stick to her routine as her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, fights for sole custody of their four youngest children.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopped in her all-white Range Rover to kick start her afternoon pickup routine.
In photos obtained by a news publication, her 9-year-old son could be seen in a navy shirt and khaki shorts opening the door to get into the car after a long day of learning.
Kane seems to be also carrying on with his mundane schedule, despite watching his parents’ marriage crumble right before his eyes.
On Monday, May 8, news broke that Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann after 11 years of marriage. The reality star requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their four youngest kids: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, while allowing visitation rights for their father.
Zolciak and Biermann also share daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom the retired NFL linebacker adopted in 2013.
Shortly after Zolciak made headlines for ending their marriage, it was reported that Biermann filed his own separate petition for divorce.
Their legal battle quickly turned messy, as the former professional athlete asked for both sole physical and legal custody of their little ones. Biermann didn’t request visitation rights for Zolciak and wants his estranged wife to vacate their Georgia mansion.
The family’s home is the same estate that went into foreclosure and was put up for auction back in February after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan taken out back in 2016.
The auction was later cancelled, and Biermann and Zolciak remained in their home, however, the separated spouses are still in the midst of various other financial woes.
The Don’t Be Tardy stars owe the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. In addition, the exes owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes in 2018.
