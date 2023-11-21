OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Seen Without Their Wedding Rings Despite Reconciling for Anniversary Dinner

kimzolciakkroybiermannringspp
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 20 2023, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

The wild ride that is Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's relationship continues.

After celebrating their 12th anniversary, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, and the former NFL star, 38, were spotted out separately over the weekend not wearing their wedding rings.

kimzolciakkroybiermannrings
Source: Mega

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann were spotted out without their wedding rings.

Zolciak was seen running into a convenience store in Georgia with that finger completely bare. Biermann was also ringless while taking one of their kids to grab some food.

The update comes months after the ex-Atlanta Falcons player first filed to end their marriage in May. The estranged pair briefly reconciled over the summer, only for Biermann to move to legally end their union once again in August. However, the two recently got together to celebrate their anniversary.

kimzolciakkroybiermannringless
Source: Mega

Kroy Bierman has filed to end his marriage to Kim Zolciak twice.

"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," a source spilled about Zolciak and Biermann's current living situation with their children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

"They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye," the insider explained. "Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells."

kimzolciakkroybiermannring
Source: Mega

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been living in their Georgia mansion together.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

However, a different source alleged the Bravo star and the former football player were trying to patch up their turbulent relationship. "For the moment, they are getting along," the insider explained.

"They aren't technically back together, but they are working on their marriage," the source added of Zolciak — who added her married last name into her Instagram account — and Biermann's confusing dynamic.

kimzolciakkroybiermann
Source: Mega

Other sources say Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been 'working on' their marriage.

Source: OK!

To make matters worse, Zolciak was hit with another lawsuit over an unpaid credit card bill. Legal documents say, the singer had a $50,000 line of credit at Bank of America, and then racked up a bill that reached the limit. Per the company, they sent Zolciak multiple notices for payment but she never sent in her monthly minimum. According to the legal papers, the current balance with interest and penalties is now $56,224.07, with the number only expected to get larger.

The two have been in financial turmoil over the past year after being hit with a huge tax lien from the government, trying to save their mansion from foreclosure and getting sued by credit card companies for unpaid bills.

TMZ obtained the photos of Zolciak and Biermann without their wedding rings and the court documents about the Bank of America lawsuit.

OK! Logo

