House of Horrors: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Can't Stand Each Other' as They Continue to Reside in Georgia Mansion Amid Bitter Divorce Battle
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's lives are still intensely intertwined.
As the Don't Be Tardy stars continue to hash out the details of their nasty divorce, they are both residing in their Alpharetta, Ga., mansion with their minor children, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," an insider explained to a magazine of the current situation. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye."
"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," the source added. "They're praying they'll find a buyer, and soon, so that they can get as far away from each other as possible."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and the former NFL star — who have been slapped with a hefty tax lien and multiple lawsuits from credit card companies — have put their loved ones and the world on a rollercoaster ride after Biermann first filed for divorce in May but briefly reconciled with Zolciak over the summer. After dismissing the divorce, the athlete filed once again in August.
"Kim and Kroy fight and blame each other for their situation," the insider noted of where the two currently stand. "And it's only getting worse."
As OK! previously reported, the Bravo star and the ex-Atlanta Falcons player's home was officially divided up by a judge in order for them to keep the peace in front of their children.
"Neither party shall enter the other party's individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission," the legal document stated, specifying that Zolciak will have the basement of the property while Biermann was mandated to the primary bedroom.
The former couple also recently begged the judge to stop the foreclosure of their estate.
"I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family," Zolciak stated in her declaration. "We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence."
Life & Style spoke to sources close to Zolciak and Biermann.