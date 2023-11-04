House of Horrors: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Can't Stand Each Other' as They Continue to Reside in Georgia Mansion Amid Bitter Divorce Battle

"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," an insider explained to a magazine of the current situation. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye."

"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," the source added. "They're praying they'll find a buyer, and soon, so that they can get as far away from each other as possible."