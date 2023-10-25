Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Living Space in Georgia Mansion Divided Up by Judge as Divorce Drama Continues
A judge has put a dividing line between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann in their own home.
In an attempt to keep the peace between the estranged pair as they try to sell their Georgia mansion, court documents revealed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, has been legally ordered to stay in the basement of the property. At the same time, the former NFL star, 38, has been mandated to the primary bedroom.
"Neither party shall enter the other party's individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission," the legal papers read while specifying that Zolciak and Biermann are permitted to share common areas like the kitchen and living room.
The judge also ensured that the reality star's minor children, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, will be protected from their parents' insistent fighting.
"Neither parent shall disparage the other parent in the presence of or earshot of the minor children," the documents stated, noting that each party is prohibited from eavesdropping on the respective person's time with the kids.
The staunch legal barriers inside the home make sense as Zolciak and Biermann's split has been extremely tumultuous for months, with their brood stuck in the middle. "Kim and Kroy are living on different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," an insider said earlier this summer after the athlete filed for divorce for the first time.
"They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They're even bickering over knick-knacks," the source continued. "The feeling among their friends is there's no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling. It's not healthy. It's sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess."
Biermann originally moved to legally end his marriage to the former Bravo star in May before the two briefly reconciled over the summer. By August, the ex-Atlanta Falcons player filed once again.
"He is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence," his attorney, Marlys A. Bergstrom, made clear while noting that they were officially pawning off their home for money to pay off their endless debts and numerous lawsuits.
