Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Living Space in Georgia Mansion Divided Up by Judge as Divorce Drama Continues

A judge has put a dividing line between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann in their own home.

In an attempt to keep the peace between the estranged pair as they try to sell their Georgia mansion, court documents revealed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, has been legally ordered to stay in the basement of the property. At the same time, the former NFL star, 38, has been mandated to the primary bedroom.