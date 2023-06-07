Kim Zolciak Admits She 'Needs Extra' Hugs 'Right Now' Amid Vicious Divorce From Ex Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak asked for some emotional support as she fights through her brutal divorce and custody battle against her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.
"I need extras right now," The Real Housewives of Atlanta star expressed via her Instagram Story alongside an inspirational post from a daily affirmation account.
"Who's hugging me?" Zolciak added before tagging all six of her and Biermann's children — Brielle, 26, Ariana, 21, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — as well as some friends.
"Hug deprivation is real. You need 8 hugs a day for maintenance. Hugs reduce stress, lower blood pressure, improve sleep, calm muscles, release dopamine and build trust. More hugs, more healing," the quote by Mikay Laxcvi, originally shared to Twitter, read.
Zolciak's plea for a warm embrace from her loved ones comes as the reality diva's nasty split overwhelms her life.
The Don't Be Tardy stars filed separate petitions for divorce in early May, ultimately ending their 11-year marriage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time, Zolciak submitted legal papers, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
The mom-of-six requested primary physical custody of the kids, joint legal custody, spousal support and visitation rights for Biermann.
The retired NFL star filed a slightly more harsh petition, as he asked the judge for sole physical and legal custody of the duo's four minor children, while failing to cite visitation rights for Zolciak.
To make matters worse, Biermann and Zolciak continue to live under the same roof throought their bitter divorce and fight for custody.
"Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight," a source previously spilled of tensions inside their lavish Georgia estate — the same one that had been foreclosed and put up for auction back in February after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan taken out in 2016.
The auction was later canceled, and the separated spouses are both seeking sole ownership of the luxurious property.
Biermann recently attempted to ask the court to force Zolciak out of the southern mansion and insisted she should not be allowed to return, however, his request was denied — at least for now.