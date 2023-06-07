Kim Zolciak Admits She 'Needs Extra' Hugs 'Right Now' Amid Vicious Divorce From Ex Kroy Biermann

"Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight," a source previously spilled of tensions inside their lavish Georgia estate — the same one that had been foreclosed and put up for auction back in February after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan taken out in 2016.

The auction was later canceled, and the separated spouses are both seeking sole ownership of the luxurious property.

Biermann recently attempted to ask the court to force Zolciak out of the southern mansion and insisted she should not be allowed to return, however, his request was denied — at least for now.