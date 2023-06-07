Kim Zolciak Teases Possible Return to 'RHOA' as Kroy Biermann Divorce Turns Nasty

Below a Tuesday, June 6, photo of Zolciak posing with daughter Brielle Biermann and their friends at a baby shower, one user wrote, "Kim come back on my TV!!" to which the "Tardy for the Party" singer replied, "coming baby."

Another fan emphasized that the blonde beauty needed to return to the Bravo franchise while tagging Andy Cohen, to which Zolciak wrote back with a winky face emoji.