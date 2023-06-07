Kim Zolciak Teases Possible Return to 'RHOA' as Kroy Biermann Divorce Turns Nasty
Kim Zolciak may be holding a peach in the near future!
The newly single reality star left some telling comments underneath one of her recent Instagram posts that may point to her returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta following her split from Kroy Biermann.
Below a Tuesday, June 6, photo of Zolciak posing with daughter Brielle Biermann and their friends at a baby shower, one user wrote, "Kim come back on my TV!!" to which the "Tardy for the Party" singer replied, "coming baby."
Another fan emphasized that the blonde beauty needed to return to the Bravo franchise while tagging Andy Cohen, to which Zolciak wrote back with a winky face emoji.
The 45-year-old was a founding member of RHOA — which premiered in 2008 — and went on to star in until 2012. Zolciak later returned as a "friend of" from 2017-2018. Her family also went on to get their own spin-off, Don't Be Tardy, which aired from 2012 until 2020.
The exciting update comes as Zolciak's split from the former NFL star has turned ugly. As OK! reported, Biermann allegedly has an arsenal of info on his estranged wife that could completely ruin her life.
“Kim and Kroy are still living in the same house because they both refuse to budge,” a source explained. “The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody.”
“Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim,” the insider continued of the couple — who share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
Additional sources went on to claim that there will be absolutely nothing amicable or peaceful about their divorce process. "Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight," the insider claimed.
Both Zolciak and Biermann filed for sole custody of their children.