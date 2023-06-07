Kim Zolciak Offering $20 Per Month Instagram Subscriptions to Fans as Money and Divorce Woes Mount
Kim Zolciak is doing whatever she can to stay financially afloat amid her and estranged husband Kroy Biermann's money troubles.
On Tuesday, June 6, the mom-of-six's Instagram followers were notified that she's now promoting $20 per month subscriptions.
According to the update, the reality star is offering a "subscriber badge, exclusive content, social and broadcast channels and behind the scenes" footage.
As OK! reported, the couple officially filed for divorce last month after it was revealed that the IRS demanded they pay $1 million in unpaid taxes. The couple also owe taxes from several previous years.
Their dwindling finances are said to be a huge factor in their split, and sources confirmed no cheating was to blame. However, there were other reasons, some of which may have been hinted at in their separate custody filings.
Zolciak, 45, requested sole custody of their four minor children and insisted her former spouse, 37, be drug tested due to his frequent usage of marijuana. The NFL alum then requested sole custody as well, claiming she has a gambling problem and is irresponsible with money.
The pair's relationship has gone from bad to worse over the past month, as in early May — right before they filed — police were called to their home on two separate occasions. The most recent incident involved their financial strife, as the Real Housewives star revealed Biermann took some of her expensive purses and locked them in a safe.
According to the police report, Kroy took the designer bags "because he planned to liquidate them to help offset some costs. Kroy further advised that he and Kim are discussing a possible divorce or separation but that he did not have the resources available to leave the home."
Another insider claimed the two are each just refusing to budge from their Georgia property.
"The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody," explained the insider. "Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim."