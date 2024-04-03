Kim Zolciak Spent $600K on Designer Items Within 7-Year Span, Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Claims
Kim Zolciak seems to think money grows on trees, according to her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.
The NFL alum recently pulled out the receipts and accused The Real Housewives of Atlanta star of spending more than half a million dollars on designer goods within a span of seven years.
In new court documents, Biermann claimed Zolciak spent $600,000 between 2016 and 2023 at luxury department stores — including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Agent Provocateu, Chanel, and Versace — a news publication reported.
Almost half of the whopping number Biermann alleged his estranged wife had totaled up came from Saks Fifth Avenue between 2016 and 2020.
He also accused Zolciak of ringing up a shocking $161,912.87 in 2021 and $65,966.95 in 2022 just by investing in Bitcoin and playing the lottery.
In the new legal papers, Biermann slammed Zolciak for refusing to turn over financial documents, as he insisted her excuse of trying to preserve their kids' privacy was bogus since she has always been open and honest about the expensive vaginal rejuvenation surgery and Botox procedures she's had done in the past.
Biermann alleged the truth behind Zolciak not turning over her spending records has to do with the reality star not wanting her irresponsible habits exposed.
The dad-of-six — who shares four biological children, Kroy, 12, Kash, 11, as well as twins Kaia and Kane, 10, with Zolciak and adopted her daughters Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, in 2013 — has previously accused his ex of "financially devastating" their family because of her gambling addiction in May 2023.
- Kim Zolciak Eyeing Return to Reality Television as Kroy Biermann Divorce Drama and Financial Woes Continue: 'She's Excited'
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Appointed Parental Fitness Evaluator Amid Dramatic Divorce Battle
- Kroy Biermann Demands Kim Zolciak Answer Questions About Alleged Gambling Losses and Surgical Procedures Amid Contentious Divorce Battle
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the time, Biermann requested the court to demand Zolciak undergo a psychological evaluation, as she allegedly continues "spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance."
Biermann brought custody into the picture, too, as he claimed Zolciak couldn't properly care for their four minor kids because of her poor gambling decisions.
Financial debt is something the separated spouses have dealt with prior to their split, with their Georgia estate previously facing foreclosure on numerous occasions.
The Don't Be Tardy costars since listed the seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion for $6 million in October 2023, though the selling price of the property later dropped to $4.5 million.
Back in January, Truist Bank warned via court documents that it would "exercise its rights" if the earnings made from the sale of their home doesn't fully cover the couple's hefty debt.
TMZ obtained court documents filed by Biermann accusing Zolciak of spending $600K on designer items.