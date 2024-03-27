Kim Zolciak Eyeing Return to Reality Television as Kroy Biermann Divorce Drama and Financial Woes Continue: 'She's Excited'
Kim Zolciak might be returning to the small screen very soon!
According to insiders, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, has been in talks to star in a new reality show as her impending divorce from Kroy Biermann and financial freefall continues to make headlines.
"Kim is in the early stages of developing a new reality show," a source spilled about Zolciak, who launched to stardom on the hit Bravo franchise in 2008. "She’s in talks with several networks and streamers. At this point, it’s unclear where the show will land or what it will even be about."
Per the insider, the "creative is still being ironed out," but "she's excited to see what happens" with the potential new series.
A second source alleged a working title for the series would be "To H--- and Back" and could potentially focus on her tumultuous split from the former NFL star, 38, and their endless financial strife over the past year.
As OK! previously reported, Biermann first filed for divorce from the "Tardy for the Party" singer in May 2023 just as the former couple was hit with a $1.1 million tax lien. Months later, the ex-athlete and the reality star briefly reconciled their relationship before Biermann filed to legally end their union again in August the same year.
As their roller-coaster relationship continued, the two were sued by numerous credit card companies for unpaid debts and almost lost their family home to foreclosure. The blonde beauty even begged the judge not to hand over the $6 million property to the bank before they could sell it for profit.
Many calls to the police were also made by both Zolciak and Biermann, who share minor children Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 10, during their explosive fights as they remained in the shared property. "I need to leave because I don’t feel safe here," she told operators during a chilling 911 call in July 2023.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," a source claimed. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye. Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells."
Page Six spoke with sources close to Zolciak about a possible television return.