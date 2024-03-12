Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Appointed Parental Fitness Evaluator Amid Dramatic Divorce Battle

Per court papers, Zolciak and Biermann will have to pay out of their own pockets for a monitor who will be interviewing the estranged couple and their children, be making home visits, observing parents and their kiddos at home, making potential school observation visits and consulting with professionals who have worked with the family.

Any records from the Department of Family and Children Services, the children's school, hospital, medical providers and the police will be looked at by the court appointed professional. The fee for the evaluator will set the Bravo star and the athlete back $2,500 each for a grand total of $5,000.