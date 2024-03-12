Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Appointed Parental Fitness Evaluator Amid Dramatic Divorce Battle
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce keeps getting worse.
According to legal documents, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, and the former NFL star, 38, have been appointed a parental fitness evaluator as their nasty divorce continues to affect their minor children Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane.
Per court papers, Zolciak and Biermann will have to pay out of their own pockets for a monitor who will be interviewing the estranged couple and their children, be making home visits, observing parents and their kiddos at home, making potential school observation visits and consulting with professionals who have worked with the family.
Any records from the Department of Family and Children Services, the children's school, hospital, medical providers and the police will be looked at by the court appointed professional. The fee for the evaluator will set the Bravo star and the athlete back $2,500 each for a grand total of $5,000.
As OK! previously reported, Biermann first filed for divorce from Zolciak in May 2023. After briefly reconciling over the summer, the patriarch moved to legally end the marriage once again in August. During that time, the two went into financial free fall due to numerous lawsuits from credit card companies and being hit with a hefty tax lien.
Zolciak and Biermann continued to reside in their Georgia mansion together with their kids. However, tensions grew, and the cops were called numerous times to the home.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," an insider said last year. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye."
"It’s this toxic cycle where they get into huge, scary fights and then make up and things are good for a little while," the source continued.
"The saddest part is how excited and hopeful the kids get, only to have the good times come crashing down again because the calm only lasts a little while," a separate insider claimed.
The "Tardy for the Party" singer even penned a letter to the judge, begging her to not foreclose on their home before they could sell it for profit so her children wouldn't be left homeless.
"We strongly believe that the proceeds from its sale can help alleviate our financial difficulties and secure a stable future for our children. However, the impending threat of foreclosure is looming over us, and time is of the essence," she wrote.
