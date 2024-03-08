Kroy Biermann Demands Kim Zolciak Answer Questions About Alleged Gambling Losses and Surgical Procedures Amid Contentious Divorce Battle
Kroy Biermann wants answers from Kim Zolciak as their bitter divorce intensifies.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former NFL star, 38, demanded the court help him get his estranged spouse, 45, to divulge information about her alleged gambling losses and plastic surgery procedures.
Per the legal papers, Biermann claimed Zolciak failed to turn over a single document or provide any additional information regarding his questions in the case.
In the filing, the athlete and his legal team wanted the reality star to "list all dates you were away on business and/or personal trips since January 1, 2022 through the date of trial of the pending matter. For each trip, list specific dates, places, with whom were you with, the purpose of the trip, and source of funds used to pay for the trip."
Biermann also asked Zolciak — with whom he shares minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10 — to "state what your contentions are to as the cause of the separation of the parties."
In a more shocking request, the patriarch asked The Real Housewives of Atlanta star to list every time where she allegedly put her hands on him. "For each occasion, state the date, action (pushing, hitting, punching, slapping, etc.), and whether your children were present," the document continued.
- Kroy Biermann Tried to 'Shield' Children From Kim Zolciak's 'Abusive' Behavior as He Moves Ahead With Divorce
- Not Again! Kroy Biermann Files for Divorce From Kim Zolciak for the Second Time This Year
- Kroy Biermann Has 'a Closetful of Secrets' That Could 'Prove Very Embarrassing' to Estranged Ex Kim Zolciak Amid Messy Split, Source Claims
"Since December 2020 to present, what surgical procedures have you undergone? Please provide date of procedure, type of procedure and cost of procedure," the document stated.
Biermann and his attorneys additionally requested Zolciak detail what she's spent on gambling in the past 12 months and to give up information about any gifts over $100 she’s received since January 2022. The matriarch has yet to respond to the requests.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the ex-Atlanta Falcons player first filed for divorce in May of 2023. Mere weeks later, the two briefly reconciled before Biermann moved to legally end their marriage once again in August. They were also hit with numerous lawsuits from credit card companies for unpaid bills and a hefty tax lien from the IRS.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," a source spilled about their post-split dynamic. "They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye. Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells."