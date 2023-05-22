Kroy Biermann Demands Kim Zolciak Be Examined by a Medical Professional, Accuses 'RHOA' Star of Spending Their Money on Gambling

In the filing, Biermann claimed the Bravo star has acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.” The 37-year-old wants to see if there are any underlying mental issues, such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder or ADD, with his soon-to-be ex.

The ex-Atlanta Falcons player emphasized that he was concerned for their children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane's safety and well-being. Both parties previously filed for sole custody of their brood.