Kroy Biermann Demands Kim Zolciak Be Examined by a Medical Professional, Accuses 'RHOA' Star of Spending Their Money on Gambling
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split is getting nasty.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the former NFL star has demanded that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum undergo a mental evaluation by a medical professional, claiming Zolciak has exhibited “troubling behavior."
In the filing, Biermann claimed the Bravo star has acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.” The 37-year-old wants to see if there are any underlying mental issues, such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder or ADD, with his soon-to-be ex.
The ex-Atlanta Falcons player emphasized that he was concerned for their children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane's safety and well-being. Both parties previously filed for sole custody of their brood.
The move comes after the 45-year-old requested that the judge ruling over the case make Biermann submit a drug test. In Zolciak's motion, the blonde beauty made it clear she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”
The reality star stated that she wanted a “five-panel hair follicle drug screening” to be ordered immediately to determine if Biermann has smoked. The athlete has not responded to the request.
The unexpected split from the formerly loved-up couple comes as insiders revealed that Zolciak and Biermann owe the IRS' over $1 million in unpaid taxes.
"The money has been a huge issue," the source spilled about what went wrong in their relationship. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."