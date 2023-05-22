OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Kroy Biermann Demands Kim Zolciak Be Examined by a Medical Professional, Accuses 'RHOA' Star of Spending Their Money on Gambling

kim zolciak estranged husband kroy biermann served divorce papers
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's split is getting nasty.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the former NFL star has demanded that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum undergo a mental evaluation by a medical professional, claiming Zolciak has exhibited “troubling behavior."

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak pp
Source: @KIMZOLCIAKBIERMANN/INSTAGRAM

In the filing, Biermann claimed the Bravo star has acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.” The 37-year-old wants to see if there are any underlying mental issues, such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder or ADD, with his soon-to-be ex.

The ex-Atlanta Falcons player emphasized that he was concerned for their children Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane's safety and well-being. Both parties previously filed for sole custody of their brood.

Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak kroy biermann cheating open marriage divorce
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

The move comes after the 45-year-old requested that the judge ruling over the case make Biermann submit a drug test. In Zolciak's motion, the blonde beauty made it clear she has “seen [Kroy] smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well being of the minor children while in [Kroy’s] care. She is fearful that the children will be exposed to [Kroy’s] drug use.”

The reality star stated that she wanted a “five-panel hair follicle drug screening” to be ordered immediately to determine if Biermann has smoked. The athlete has not responded to the request.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

The unexpected split from the formerly loved-up couple comes as insiders revealed that Zolciak and Biermann owe the IRS' over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

"The money has been a huge issue," the source spilled about what went wrong in their relationship. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.