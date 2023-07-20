OK Magazine
Kim Zolciak Warns Fans 'Be Careful Who You Allow to Touch You' After Kroy Biermann Reconciliation

By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Is Kim Zolciak sending a message or just trying to give good advice?

Earlier this month, the reality star and Kroy Biermann shockingly decided to call off their messy impending divorce, but her Instagram Story post on Thursday, July 20, had a foreboding tone about the company you keep.

"Energy transfer is real. Be careful who you allow to touch you," the post read.

A few hours later, she uploaded a quote by Gisele Bündchen that stated, "The universe doesn't understand bad or good, it understands frequency, so if we are vibrating this frequency of love, of gratitude, of connection, we attract more of that in our life."

As OK! reported, the mom-of-six, 45, filed to divorce the NFL alum, 37, in May, and the two endured a toxic war over who would keep their home, custody and more.

Each of the spouses also accused the other of being an unfit parent: while Zolciak claimed Biermann smoked marijuana and needed to be drug tested if he was in the presence of their four minor children, he alleged his wife had a gambling problem.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak

Despite various fights — which on a few occasions, resulted in police coming to the home — an insider revealed on July 7 that they decided to work things out.

"They're getting along so [Kim] called it off," the insider claimed. "Tomorrow might be different ... Lord only knows what will happen."

"They are doing the best for their kids," the insider explained of getting back together, referring their four children together, Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as Zolciak's two daughters from a previous relationship Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Biermann adopted.

Needless to say, fans were shocked by the turn of events — as was Bravo boss Andy Cohen!

"I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together," he admitted on an episode of his radio show. "Especially after, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences at that time."

