Andy Cohen 'Really Surprised' Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Called Off Dramatic Divorce
Even Bravo boss Andy Cohen didn't see a reconciliation in the works for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann.
The dad-of-two briefly discussed the couple's drama during the Monday, July 10, episode of his SiriusXM show.
"I was really surprised to hear Kim and Kroy got back together, especially after, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences at that time," he spilled.
Depsite that confession, Cohen, 55, kept quiet on the details of his conversation with the mom-of-six, 45.
As OK! reported, the duo called off their divorce on Friday, July 7, nearly two months after they both filed.
"They're getting along," a source told an outlet of the sudden change of heart. "They're trying to make it work for the kids."
The decision came as a shock to fans who have been following their journey, as each hurled harmful accusations against the each other just last month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Kamala Harris Tears Apart Ron DeSantis' 'Don't Say Gay' Bill During Surprise Trip to Stonewall: 'This Fight Is Not Over'
- Andy Cohen Weighs in on Rumors That Meghan Markle Didn't Conduct Her Own 'Archetypes' Interviews
- Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce Battle, Pal Shereé Whitfield Admits
While the blonde beauty alleged the NFL alum had a drug problem, he accused her of having a gambling addiction. They also both filed for sole custody of their four minor children, and at the time, Biermann requested no visitation rights for his estranged spouse.
The police were also called to their home on a handful of occasions. At the time, the two claimed neither one of them had the funds to be able to move out of their shared Georgia home.
Money was said to be one of the main issues in their split, as their breakup was announced shortly after the IRS hit them with a $1 million tax lien. The pair will still have to face quite a few financial hurdles, as Zolciak has been sued by more than one company for unpaid credit card bills.
One of the biggest debt claims came from Simmons Bank, who filed a civil lawsuit against the couple that stated they executed a Home Equity Line of Credit in the amount of $300K.
The reality stars could earn a big payday if they returned to to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, though it's unclear if they'll ever do so, However, Zolciak teased fans by making a cameo on the Sunday, July, 9 episode of the series.