Kim Zolciak Shockingly Claims Daughter Brielle Biermann Paid Her and Estranged Husband Kroy’s Electric Bill Amid Financial Woes
Kim Zolciak just dropped a major bombshell regarding her endless financial woes.
During a recent Instagram Live, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star claimed her 26-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, was helping to pay the family's living expenses as she and estranged husband Kroy Biermann continue to drown in money issues.
When asked by a fan during the social media chat about her and the former NFL star's unpaid bills and ensuing lawsuits, Kim said with a laugh, "Actually Brielle paid the electric bill." It's unclear whether or not the Bravo star was serious or joking about the matter.
The stunning update comes as Kroy, 37 — who previously adopted Kim's oldest daughter and her sister Ariana Biermann, 21 — filed for divorce from his spouse, 45, for a second time after originally filing in May and reconciling for a brief moment over the summer.
As the formerly loved up pair, who share minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, continue to navigate separating their lives, they will first have to face the $1 million dollar tax lien and multiple owed payments — some of which turned into lawsuits — to credit card companies.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-athlete requested an "emergency hearing" with the court to try and sell off their lavish Georgia mansion. "The mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s name alone," the court documents revealed.
"The names of both parties appear on the property deed. Over the course of the marriage, the parties have incurred significant debt. The parties faced foreclosure proceedings in February 2023," the legal papers continued.
"Every month Petitioner struggled to find the money to pay the mortgage. He sold some of his designer backpacks and other personal items," Kroy's attorney alleged. "He begged [Kim] to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but, she refused, stating the purses were 'hers,' and she was not going to sell them."