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Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of $250K Secret Cash Request for Luxury Car After $100K Amex Scandal: Report

Image of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH

Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly also asked for money to pay off her fancy car.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle's $100,000 ask wasn’t her only request, it seems, as reports claim she also sought $250,000 from wealthy Greek businessmen to pay off loans on her Mercedes G-Wagon.

According to the Daily Mail, four Greek and State Department insiders said Guilfoyle approached prominent local businessmen asking for $250,000 to settle the debt on her luxury vehicle.

The insiders indicated that the businessmen declined her request, and she did not receive the money.

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Image of Ousted Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has a new scandal brewing.
Source: MEGA

Ousted Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has a new scandal brewing.

The luxury car allegations emerged alongside a series of other explosive reports about Guilfoyle's conduct, culminating in her resignation on October 13 after the White House asked her to step down.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Guilfoyle pressured a Republican donor, Eric Deters, to wire $100,000 directly to her American Express card ahead of her 2025 Senate confirmation hearing.

In exchange, she allegedly offered him "ride or die" political access to senior Trump administration officials to assist with his personal legal and tax disputes. Deters did not wire the funds.

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U.S. Embassy Staffer Reacts to 'Abrupt' Kimberly Guilfoyle Firing

Image of Guilfoyle reportedly asked another Greek tycoon to pay off her Mercedes G-wagon.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly asked another Greek tycoon to pay off her Mercedes G-wagon.

A U.S. Embassy staffer told Daily Mail that Guilfoyle's demise was unprecedented.

“We have never seen such a violent beheading of the mission. Usually, these push-outs or terminations happen quietly. This was abrupt. But was it really an ending? She had a cocky and brass air to her. And as time passed, it became more and more unbridled,” the staffer revealed.

The State Department's Office of the Inspector General launched an investigation into the embassy under her leadership.

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Image of Guilfoyle's future is unknown, but she is vehemently defending herself against the allegations.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle's future is unknown, but she is vehemently defending herself against the allegations.

The probe centers on potential substance abuse, the improper acceptance of gifts and luxury accommodations from Greek tycoons, the use of private aircraft, and the mistreatment of embassy staff.

Guilfoyle's attorneys fiercely denied the accusations and said she intended to vigorously defend her reputation.

Before she left, she reportedly told White House officials that the damaging text message leaks were fabricated using artificial intelligence, a defense administration officials did not accept.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Insists Allegations Are 'False'

Image of Insiders say Guilfoyle's impending return to the States is unwelcome.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Kimberly Guilfoyle's impending return to the United States is unwelcome.

“These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” Guilfoyle wrote on X. “I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”

As Guilfoyle defends herself, insiders are dubious of her next move.

“Nobody in the U.S. wants her back,” one U.S. official told Daily Mail.

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