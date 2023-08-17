Kimberly Guilfoyle Slammed After Comparing Donald Trump to Infamous Mobster John Gotti: 'She's Not the Sharpest Tool in the Shed'
Kimberly Guilfoyle fumbled her defense of Donald Trump in her recent appearance on Newsmax.
On Tuesday, August 15, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. discussed the supposed unfairness of the former president's fourth indictment — but it backfired.
She began by stating that the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is using the indictment "for her own political purposes and advancements and fundraising off of this."
Guilfoyle, who was formerly the assistant district attorney in San Francisco, then went on a rant about Willis' decision to charge Trump under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.
While trying to prove her point, the 54-year-old compared Trump to infamous mobster John Gotti, who received fewer indictments than the Republican politician.
"It's just absolutely ridiculous," she stated. "And John Gotti? OK, can you imagine RICO, OK, violations? John Gotti never even had four indictments at once. There's no mob boss, let alone they do this to President Trump."
Social media users quickly jumped in by sharing their opinions on Guilfoyle's efforts to support her potential father-in-law.
"'John Gotti never even had four indictments at once.' That's supposed to be some kind of defense," one person penned, while another mocked, "I like presidents who are bigger criminals than John Gotti."
"Lol this is quite the self-own here," a third user wrote, while a fourth added, "Kimberly Guilfoyle complained that 'John Gotti never even had 4 indictments.' That's because John Gotti — even as bad as he was — never incited an Insurrection, never stole classified documents from the Government, and never tried to overturn an election."
Others took personal digs at the conservative spokesperson, with one user saying, "Kimberly Guilfoyle reminds me of Big Ang on Mob Wives," while another noted, "She's not the sharpest tool in the shed…"
As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle has always made a point of supporting her lover's father amid his many legal troubles.
Back in June, for the ex-commander-in-chief's birthday, the TV personality shared a post for Trump.
"Happy Birthday to our fearless America First warrior [sic], who always stands up for you, President Donald J. Trump! ♥️🇺🇸," she wrote, seemingly referencing his strength amidst his indictment for the mishandling of classified documents.