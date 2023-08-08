Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams Ron DeSantis for Claiming Donald Trump Lost the 2020 Election: He's on a 'Downward Spiral'
Kimberly Guilfoyle slammed Ron DeSantis' campaign after the Florida governor publicly admitted that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.
The political commentator sat down with Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington while guest-hosting on Newsmax on Monday, August 7, to discuss DeSantis' controversial decision to openly speak out against the election fraud claims.
"Do you think it’s really a good move for DeSantis? He’s already trailing behind Trump," Guilfoyle questioned Harrington. "His only momentum so far in this race has been his downward spiral."
"So now he's, what, going ahead attacking the MAGA base, attacking Trump supporters, essentially," she added. "What do you make of this?"
"He's desperate and he’s really showing his true colors," Harrington replied. "And look what President Trump has been saying. The only reason they’re going after him so ferociously is because they cheat on elections."
"You wouldn’t have to say it’s illegal to criticize an election like they’re doing against President Trump unless you have something to hide," she continued, referring to Trump's recent indictment for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
"And what DeSantis is proving is that he’s willing to push a lie," Harrington said. "The lie that Joe Biden got 81 million votes because he thinks it will benefit him politically, but just like everything else, is going to make him drive even lower in the polls."
Later in the conversation, Guilfoyle also stated that the embattled former POTUS will not be participating in the GOP debate that is set to occur in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 23, citing his shaky relationship with Fox News and their frequent coverage of DeSantis.
"Right now, he’s not going to. I know they want him to, but why would he go to that other network that is begging to have him on and help their ratings, right?" she asked.
"...He made a funny comment where he’s like, 'Oh, let me just see, depending maybe I’ll pick one of these people as my VP,'" she continued. "Which is already just like reverse body slamming."
Trump has yet to officially confirm or deny if he will participate in the debate, but he has hinted in the past that he would be skipping the event.
Other candidates who have qualified for the debate include former Vice President Mike Pence and Chris Christie.