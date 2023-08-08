Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams Ron DeSantis for Claiming Donald Trump Lost the 2020 Election: He's on a 'Downward Spiral'

"And what DeSantis is proving is that he’s willing to push a lie," Harrington said. "The lie that Joe Biden got 81 million votes because he thinks it will benefit him politically, but just like everything else, is going to make him drive even lower in the polls."

Later in the conversation, Guilfoyle also stated that the embattled former POTUS will not be participating in the GOP debate that is set to occur in Milwaukee on Wednesday, August 23, citing his shaky relationship with Fox News and their frequent coverage of DeSantis.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!