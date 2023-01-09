'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby.

One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed," while another added, "Probably could just leave a couple of those photos out. Not really helpful 🥴."

A third person stated, "I will never understand people who think it’s cool to use high powered weapons from close distances to needlessly kill living creatures for enjoyment — and then to show off about it with pictures like this. It’s disgraceful."