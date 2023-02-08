Kimberly Guilfoyle Trashed For Her 'Shoddy Plastic Surgery' At Charity Event
Kimberly Guilfoyle made headlines when she posted photos of herself with Donald Trump Jr. at a charity event, as one user pointed out that she may have gone under the knife recently.
"Amazing time last week at yet another incredible event by @curetivityfoundation raising money for pediatric cancer! 🤍 #curetivity #stjudes To get involved or donate, please visit www.curetivity.com," the TV personality, 53, captioned some photos via Instagram on Wednesday, February 8.
Some users took to the comments section to discuss her face. One person wrote, "@kimberlyguilfoyle you’re my favorite victim of shoddy plastic surgery! Number one in my book!"
However, others loved seeing the star so happy. "😍😍😍😍😍," one person commented, while another said, "❤️❤️👏👏😢."
As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., who got engaged in 2020, previously posted some snaps from their night out last week.
The politician, 45, re-posted some photos to his Instagram Story. In one picture, the pair posed with another couple in a ballroom, and in snapshot, digital creator Olga Loera posted a selfie with the duo.
It seems like the pair are enjoying their time together in the Sunshine State, as Guilfoyle previously shared some snaps with Trump Jr.'s five children, Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.
"Weekend vibes enjoying fun, family time. Eating @sbcakery sweets and shooting hoops, loving the salt life! ♥️🙏☀️🌊🤗🎂🧁," she wrote.
Some people hit back at Guilfoyle for not being in any of the photos.
"Love how it’s the nanny and what the gardener playing basketball with the kids and not you. Yeah you pay the staff to play with Donald Trump Junior’s kids. You don’t play with them yourself. You don’t play with your own kid do you," one person surmised, while another said, "The Trump family might want to tone it down a little. You are out living the good life, while we are being tortured literally to death by the admin that 45 allowed to steal 2020 & take over. It's very bad optics. Just sayin'."