Kimberly Guilfoyle Trashed For Her 'Shoddy Plastic Surgery' At Charity Event

Some people hit back at Guilfoyle for not being in any of the photos.

"Love how it’s the nanny and what the gardener playing basketball with the kids and not you. Yeah you pay the staff to play with Donald Trump Junior’s kids. You don’t play with them yourself. You don’t play with your own kid do you," one person surmised, while another said, "The Trump family might want to tone it down a little. You are out living the good life, while we are being tortured literally to death by the admin that 45 allowed to steal 2020 & take over. It's very bad optics. Just sayin'."