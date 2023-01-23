Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes Over Spending Time With Donald Trump Jr.'s Kids In Florida — See Photos!
Kimberly Guilfoyle looked like she had an amazing weekend as she got to spend time with Donald Trump Jr.'s five children — Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
"Weekend vibes enjoying fun, family time. Eating @sbcakery sweets and shooting hoops, loving the salt life! ♥️🙏☀️🌊🤗🎂🧁," the TV personality, 53, captioned a slew of pictures featuring the kids jet skiing, playing basketball and eating some treats.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the snaps. One person wrote, "Beautiful children," while another added, "The most important time, is family time🙌😍."
A third person stated, "Sooooo cute. Looks like so much fun!"
However, Guilfoyle did receive some backlash, as she wasn't pictured in any of the snapshots. "Love how it’s the nanny and what the gardener playing basketball with the kids and not you. Yeah you pay the staff to play with Donald Trump Junior’s kids. You don’t play with them yourself. You don’t play with your own kid do you," one person surmised, while another said, "The Trump family might want to tone it down a little. You are out living the good life, while we are being tortured literally to death by the admin that 45 allowed to steal 2020 & take over. It's very bad optics. Just sayin'."
As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. seem to be enjoying their time away from the White House. The star even posted about her fiancé's latest achievement.
"Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants.
In honor of his birthday in December, Guilfoyle also sent a lot of love to the political guru via social media.
"Simply the best! Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary sweetheart. ♥️ You are my treasure! Love you to the moon and back. 😍 From our family to yours! Happy New Year! Much Love and God Bless! XO KG and Don 🙏@donaldtrumpjr ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote.