Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes Over Spending Time With Donald Trump Jr.'s Kids In Florida — See Photos!

Kimberly Guilfoyle looked like she had an amazing weekend as she got to spend time with Donald Trump Jr.'s five children — Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

"Weekend vibes enjoying fun, family time. Eating @sbcakery sweets and shooting hoops, loving the salt life! ♥️🙏☀️🌊🤗🎂🧁," the TV personality, 53, captioned a slew of pictures featuring the kids jet skiing, playing basketball and eating some treats.