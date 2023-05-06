Kimberly Guilfoyle Defends 'Beloved' Tucker Carlson After Leaked Tapes Reveal Host's Crude Comments: 'It's So Violative'
Kimberly Guilfoyle is defending her pal Tucker Carlson after a leaked tape revealed the crude comments he made while off-air.
"He's a great guy, he's a super, super huge talent. I think this is a very disturbing and distressing what has happened here because the information, no matter who it is from, is coming from people on the inside. Why are there tapes being leaked of him on set? It's so violative, especially when you have people that work so hard, skip holidays, family time, vacation, whatever they do to bring the news to you, to work for a network and organization and take it really seriously, making a lot of sacrifices," the TV personality, 54, said of Carlson's work ethic.
She added, "I think it's hurtful to have information like this coming out, smearing a good man. He's a good father and a good husband, great to his kids. I love his father as well and it's very disturbing because he really did do such a wonderful job for Fox and the American people, and it just shows how out of touch management can become because this is someone who was beloved."
As OK! previously reported, Carlson, who was fired from Fox News in late April, described an unnamed woman as "yummy," in addition to referring to his fans as "post-menopausal."
After the New York Times' report went live, it was revealed executives were angered by his comments.
“You wouldn’t. OK? I’m not … qualified on that score. I will say, I thought his girlfriend was kind of yummy," he said in a video released by Media Matter earlier this week.
“Hey, Media Matters for America, go f*** yourself," he added. “I don’t even know what his girlfriend looks like. And if I did, I would not find her yummy.”
This is hardly the first time Guilfoyle has defended the former Fox News host.
"It's awful. It has sort of a chilling effect. The talent, the producers, and the incredible team that works there. There's so many talented people who work at Fox, whether they are line producers, executive producers, the hair and makeup team — all of the above. It's unfortunate. Tucker is a personal friend of mine, of Don Jr., of the family," she said.