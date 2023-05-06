Kimberly Guilfoyle Defends 'Beloved' Tucker Carlson After Leaked Tapes Reveal Host's Crude Comments: 'It's So Violative'

"He's a great guy, he's a super, super huge talent. I think this is a very disturbing and distressing what has happened here because the information, no matter who it is from, is coming from people on the inside. Why are there tapes being leaked of him on set? It's so violative, especially when you have people that work so hard, skip holidays, family time, vacation, whatever they do to bring the news to you, to work for a network and organization and take it really seriously, making a lot of sacrifices," the TV personality, 54, said of Carlson's work ethic.

She added, "I think it's hurtful to have information like this coming out, smearing a good man. He's a good father and a good husband, great to his kids. I love his father as well and it's very disturbing because he really did do such a wonderful job for Fox and the American people, and it just shows how out of touch management can become because this is someone who was beloved."