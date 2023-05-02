Tucker Carlson Discusses NSFW Topics & 'Postmenopausal Fans' in Leaked Videos Recorded Prior to Being Cut From Fox News

One video obtained by Media Matters is from a previous interview with Piers Morgan, who's also known to ruffle feathers.

"If we’re going to talk about sex, I’d love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but, you know, it’s your show," Carlson, 53, told the British journalist. "It’s totally up to you."

An unfazed Morgan, 58, replied, "We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning t******** last week."