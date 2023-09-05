Kimberly Guilfoyle Defends Her Relationship With Donald Trump Jr. After Newsmax Host Calls Donald Trump Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'
Kimberly Guilfoyle is making it known she is off the market!
During an interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly, he asked the TV star, 54, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., about her "potential father-in-law" Donald Trump, which didn't go over well.
“So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? it’s turning up roses,” Kelly said during his show.
“Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus,” she replied.
Kelly then tried to get more details about Guilfoyle's upcoming wedding to Trump Jr.
“Is it sealed? Do we have a date?” Guilfoyle replied, “Uh, not that I’m sharing on the air.”
“Fair enough. Hey, I’m glad. I didn’t realize. There’s a ring. Fantastic, that’s great news," he replied.
“We’ve been engaged babe for two years, but we’ll take this breaking news alert. That’s hysterical,” Guilfoyle shot back.
Since Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., 45, have been engaged since 2020, so Kelly asked, "What's he waiting for?"
“We need more Trump,” Guilfoyle replied.
As OK! previously reported, the two have been going strong over the years — so much so, they celebrated a big milestone earlier this year.
"Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart, my ride or die, my everything, @donaldjtrumpjr. Thank you for 5 amazing years. Love us and love our family! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #TheBestIsYetToCome," she gushed via Instagram in April.
Guilfoyle also posted a video montage, writing, "Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life and love, @donaldjtrumpjr. The past 5 years with you have been the best & the brightest. I love you and our beautiful family more with every passing day. ♥️."
Guilfoyle, who has staunchly defended Trump despite him being arrested four times, previously revealed why she and Trump Jr. are meant to be. "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.
"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said of why their romance works. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."