Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary: 'The Best is Yet to Come'

kimg pp
Source: @kimberelyguifoyle/instagram
By:

Apr. 25 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are still going strong. On Monday, April 24, the brunette babe, 54, and her man celebrated a recent milestone.

"Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart, my ride or die, my everything, @donaldjtrumpjr. Thank you for 5 amazing years. Love us and love our family! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #TheBestIsYetToCome," the former TV star gushed via Instagram.

Guilfoyle also posted a video montage, writing, "Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life and love, @donaldjtrumpjr. The past 5 years with you have been the best & the brightest. I love you and our beautiful family more with every passing day. ♥️."

kimg
Source: @kimberelyguifoyle/instagram

For his part, the politician, 45, shared a similar sentiment on social media, writing, "Happy 5 year anniversary to my my love @kimberlyguilfoyle… what a ride, and if you can put up with my ass for that long with everything they’ve thrown at us 5 years is just the start of it. I love you."

Of course, people couldn't help but send them well-wishes.

One person wrote, "Happy Anniversary. You both are lovely, down to earth nice people. Have a great celebration!" while another said, "Happy happy and many more! We love you both! 💞💞."

A third person added, "Happy Anniversary Kimberly you two are perfect for each other 💗."

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle

As OK! previously reported, the two, who got together in 2018, previously shared some cute photos in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," Guilfoyle wrote.

The duo secretly got engaged in 2020, but Guilfoyle always knew she and Donald Jr. were meant to be.

"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.

kimg
Source: @kimberelyguifoyle/instagram
"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said of why their romance works. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."

