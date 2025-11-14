Kimberly Guilfoyle Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom After Dissing Their Relationship
Nov. 14 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle is singing a different tune about ex-husband Gavin Newsom after subtly shading the California governor last week.
In a new interview with ANT1 on Thursday, November 13, the newly-appointed U.S. ambassador to Greece declared she has "a very good relationship with" her former spouse.
Guilfoyle, 56, and Newsom, 58, were married for five years from 2001 to 2006.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Shaded Ex Gavin Newsom
Meanwhile, during an interview on Wednesday, November 5, the former Fox News host strongly alluded that the former couple's marriage was far from perfect. The pair separated in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2006.
Chatting with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas, she mentioned covering the 2004 Olympic Games there for ABC News before adding, "I also had a honeymoon here in 2004. Fabulous honeymoon but…"
"Honeymoon was fabulous, but the marriage?” Tasoulas probed.
Guilfoyle quipped, “We’ll work on getting a new husband.”
Following her split from the politician, Guilfoyle tied the knot with American businessman Eric Villency, 50 — though they went their separate ways just three years later. They share a 19-year-old son, Ronan.
"I have a wonderful relationship with Eric Villency, the father of my son Ronan. It’s a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship," Guilfoyle said.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Romance With Donald Trump Jr.
Guilfoyle had nothing to say about another former ex of hers, though, as Donald Trump Jr.'s name did not come up in the interview.
The two were together for six years and were even engaged up until their split in 2024.
Donald Trump's eldest son, 47, is now with Bettina Anderson, 38.
It was reported that Kimberly "looked the other way" while Don Jr. snuck around with Bettina for six months before they officially split.
It was subsequently reported in May that she's been "totally iced out" by the whole Trump family.
A source told journalist Rob Shuter, "The second Don moved on, so did the family. Kimberly was discarded like yesterday’s news."
Another insider dished that "Bettina fits their polished image," adding, "Kimberly never quite made the cut."
Nonetheless, Don. Jr. had only kind things to say about her after her appointment by the president as the ambassador to Greece in September.
"Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond. I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration," he gushed.
Will Donald Trump Visit Greece?
Elsewhere in the interview, Kimberly enthusiastically shared her hopes that the president will eventually visit Greece.
"We would all love that, wouldn’t we?” she raved, expressing that maybe he'd even speak at the ancient Acropolis. “I’ll ask him."
However, citizens of Greece may not exactly agree, as it was reported that 63 percent of Greeks are not fans of the POTUS.
A Pew Research Center report revealed in June that approximately 62 percent of adults across 24 countries "have little or no confidence in Trump."