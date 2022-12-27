Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Dress To The Nines During Date Night In Florida — Photo

The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 but didn't tell the public until January 2022. "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.

"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."