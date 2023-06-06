Kimberly Guilfoyle Made Fun of After Declaring Donald Trump Has 'Unbeatable Stamina': 'He's an Out of Shape Old Man'
Kimberly Guilfoyle was mocked after she raved about Donald Trump's endurance during a recent episode of her show.
"Look at Donald Trump — seriously. He's ready to confront all of our nation's problems head on, he does event after event, town halls, and is putting policy videos almost daily. He has unbeatable stamina, and that is what we need in a leader. Not to mention his golf game when he hits holes-in-one, I’ve seen it personally. Strength, focus and commitment to restoring America's prosperity," the TV star, 54, declared.
But fans were quick to point out that the 76-year-old barely exercises and doesn't have the best diet.
One person said, "What fitness?" while another poked fun at his legal woes, writing, "That is good to hear. He will need the stamina… for the 20yr jail sentence…"
"He’s a legend in her own mind," a third person quipped, while a fourth bluntly stated, "Kim, he’s a fat, out of shape old man. If he has so much stamina, as you say, let’s see if he can walk 18 holes on a golf course — no wait. Let’s see him walk 9 holes. Ok, maybe 3 or 4? Nah."
As OK! previously reported, age is a hot topic when it comes to who will be president of the United States, and Nikki Haley weighed in, stating that everyone should take a cognitive test before throwing their hat in the ring.
"I think everybody is trying to cover up for [Joe Biden] because they think he's the only one that can beat [Donald] Trump. That's ridiculous. I am telling you, we've got to get past having all of these people that are older in D.C. We've done that long enough. We need term limits. We need mental competency tests for people over the age of 75. I don't care if we do it for people over the age of 50, but these are people that need to be at the top of their game," she declared.
She stated she believes that if people vote for Biden, 80, they are essentially backing Kamala Harris if something happens to the former.
"They're making decisions on our national security. They're making decisions on our children's economic future. We can't continue down this path. And let's be very clear if they think it's going to be President Biden, a vote for President Biden, it's actually a vote for president Harris. We are running against Kamala Harris. Make no bones about it. The New York Times knows it. Every liberal knows it. They know that it's Kamala Harris that's going to end up being president of the United States if Joe Biden wins this election," she said.