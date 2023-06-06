Kimberly Guilfoyle Made Fun of After Declaring Donald Trump Has 'Unbeatable Stamina': 'He's an Out of Shape Old Man'

But fans were quick to point out that the 76-year-old barely exercises and doesn't have the best diet.

One person said, "What fitness?" while another poked fun at his legal woes, writing, "That is good to hear. He will need the stamina… for the 20yr jail sentence…"

"He’s a legend in her own mind," a third person quipped, while a fourth bluntly stated, "Kim, he’s a fat, out of shape old man. If he has so much stamina, as you say, let’s see if he can walk 18 holes on a golf course — no wait. Let’s see him walk 9 holes. Ok, maybe 3 or 4? Nah."