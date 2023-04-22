Donald Trump Slammed After Asking Supporters If They Want A Half-Eaten Slice Of His Pizza: 'So Disgusting'
Donald Trump sparked mixed reactions after trying to give fans a piece of pizza that he'd already been eating.
The incident occurred after the former president attended a speaking engagement at Lee County GOP’s Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday, April 21.
After the event, Trump headed to Downtown House of Pizza followed by a crowd of at least 100 supporters. The controversial politician then began handing out slices of pepperoni pizza to people in the crowded eatery as they cheered his name, at one point taking a bite out of a slice and asking, "Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?"
While his fans didn't seem upset by the request, a clip of the odd exchange was later watched by over 3 million viewers and critics of the embattled businessman flooded social media to share their opinions.
"Geez… So disgusting," one Twitter user wrote, while another replied, "I wouldn’t buy or eat anything that touched his foul mouth. He’s delusional."
"Gross," a third replied, with a fourth adding, "He thinks we're all peasants."
"Should’ve taken it. Get a DNA sample," another person quipped, likely referring to sexual assault allegations that have been hedged against the him over the years.
This comes days after Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, requested the 76-year-old be excused from appearing at his own sexual abuse trial after journalist E. Jean Carroll claimed Trump raped her in Manhattan in the mid '90s.
Tacopina stated his client wanted to be at the legal proceedings, but argued Trump's appearance would prove to be a "logistical and financial burdens upon New York City, its residents, and the Court itself."
However, Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, cited his many recent public appearances as alleged proof Trump could attend the court case if he truly wanted to be there.
"If Mr. Trump can find a way to attend wrestling championships, political conventions, civil depositions, and campaign functions, then surely he could surmount the logistics of attending his own federal trial," she said in a statement at the time.
