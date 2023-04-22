Donald Trump Slammed After Asking Supporters If They Want A Half-Eaten Slice Of His Pizza: 'So Disgusting'

After the event, Trump headed to Downtown House of Pizza followed by a crowd of at least 100 supporters. The controversial politician then began handing out slices of pepperoni pizza to people in the crowded eatery as they cheered his name, at one point taking a bite out of a slice and asking, "Does anybody want a piece that I've eaten?"

While his fans didn't seem upset by the request, a clip of the odd exchange was later watched by over 3 million viewers and critics of the embattled businessman flooded social media to share their opinions.