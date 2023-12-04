OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kimberly Guilfoyle
OK LogoNEWS

'A Horror Show': Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's Lawyer Mocked for Posing Together at Mar-a-Lago Party

alina habba pp
Source: @alina_habba/instagram
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, all gathered for a party at Mar-a-Lago in early December, but people couldn't help but make fun of the trio together.

Article continues below advertisement
alinahabba ig
Source: @alina_habba/instagram

Alina Habba is Donald Trump's lawyer.

"So proud of KG on the cover of Impact Wealth Magazine. Another year of mixing good people with a great charity Marine Toys for Tots. Thank you @kimberlyguilfoyle and @donaldjtrumpjr," Habba captioned a slew of photos on Sunday, December 3.

But people were focused on the one of Guilfoyle, Habba and Greene. One person wrote, "This reminds me of every nightmare I’ve ever had," while another said, "OMG, a special appearance by the Three Stooges."

A third person added, "Christ what a horror show," while a fourth joked, "Looks like a bad night out on the Jersey Shore."

Article continues below advertisement
alinahabbaig
Source: @alina_habba/instagram

The party took place at Mar-a-Lago.

Habba has made headlines, especially after she spoke out amid the former president's $250 million civil fraud trial in November.

While outside the court room, Habba slammed Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron for being stern with her.

“I was told to sit down today. I was yelled at and I’ve had a judge, who is unhinged, slamming a table. Let me be very clear: I don’t tolerate that in my life. I’m not going to tolerate it here,” she told reporters.

Article continues below advertisement

“And the numbers don’t lie when President Trump runs for office in 2024,” Habba claimed. “Those numbers are loud and clear.”

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle
allina habba ig
Source: @alina_habba/instagram

The shindig honored Kimberly Guilfoyle and her new magazine cover.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Trump faces 91 charges in four jurisdictions, Habba made it clear that the businessman, 77, is not concerned about his future.

“He’s protected by Secret Service — period,” she said. “I always tell people when they’re panicked, listen: he’s protected by Secret Service, number one. Number two: He did nothing wrong.”

She continued: “Secret Service will always protect President Trump. That’s the truth. They have to, wherever he is. But it’s not — it’s not even something we think about, to be honest, because this is all political.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
alinahabbaig
Source: @alina_habba/instagram

Donald Trump's lawyer gushed about the party on social media.

Trump hasn't shared his true feelings about potentially behind bars one day, but he did give a telling hit at one of his rallies this year.

“I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela because I’m doing it for a reason,” he told supporters, referring to the South African leader who spent 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid. ”We’ve got to save our country from these fascists, these lunatics that we’re dealing with. They’re horrible people and they’re destroying our country.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.