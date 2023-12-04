'A Horror Show': Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's Lawyer Mocked for Posing Together at Mar-a-Lago Party

"So proud of KG on the cover of Impact Wealth Magazine. Another year of mixing good people with a great charity Marine Toys for Tots. Thank you @kimberlyguilfoyle and @donaldjtrumpjr," Habba captioned a slew of photos on Sunday, December 3.

But people were focused on the one of Guilfoyle, Habba and Greene. One person wrote, "This reminds me of every nightmare I’ve ever had," while another said, "OMG, a special appearance by the Three Stooges."

A third person added, "Christ what a horror show," while a fourth joked, "Looks like a bad night out on the Jersey Shore."