'A Horror Show': Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's Lawyer Mocked for Posing Together at Mar-a-Lago Party
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, all gathered for a party at Mar-a-Lago in early December, but people couldn't help but make fun of the trio together.
"So proud of KG on the cover of Impact Wealth Magazine. Another year of mixing good people with a great charity Marine Toys for Tots. Thank you @kimberlyguilfoyle and @donaldjtrumpjr," Habba captioned a slew of photos on Sunday, December 3.
But people were focused on the one of Guilfoyle, Habba and Greene. One person wrote, "This reminds me of every nightmare I’ve ever had," while another said, "OMG, a special appearance by the Three Stooges."
A third person added, "Christ what a horror show," while a fourth joked, "Looks like a bad night out on the Jersey Shore."
Habba has made headlines, especially after she spoke out amid the former president's $250 million civil fraud trial in November.
While outside the court room, Habba slammed Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron for being stern with her.
“I was told to sit down today. I was yelled at and I’ve had a judge, who is unhinged, slamming a table. Let me be very clear: I don’t tolerate that in my life. I’m not going to tolerate it here,” she told reporters.
“And the numbers don’t lie when President Trump runs for office in 2024,” Habba claimed. “Those numbers are loud and clear.”
Though Trump faces 91 charges in four jurisdictions, Habba made it clear that the businessman, 77, is not concerned about his future.
“He’s protected by Secret Service — period,” she said. “I always tell people when they’re panicked, listen: he’s protected by Secret Service, number one. Number two: He did nothing wrong.”
She continued: “Secret Service will always protect President Trump. That’s the truth. They have to, wherever he is. But it’s not — it’s not even something we think about, to be honest, because this is all political.”
Trump hasn't shared his true feelings about potentially behind bars one day, but he did give a telling hit at one of his rallies this year.
“I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela because I’m doing it for a reason,” he told supporters, referring to the South African leader who spent 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid. ”We’ve got to save our country from these fascists, these lunatics that we’re dealing with. They’re horrible people and they’re destroying our country.”