Donald Trump Rages Against Fraud Trial Judge's Wife After Gag Order Was Reinstated
Donald Trump's gag order was reinstated on Thursday morning, November 30, barring the embattled ex-prez from commenting about court staff throughout his ongoing New York fraud trial.
Now, the 77-year-old is taking aim at Judge Arthur F. Engoron's wife on social media, accusing her of sharing anti-Trump memes and other negative messages on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The incident began on Wednesday, November 29, prior to the gag order being reinstated. Trump slammed Dawn Engoron and a member of the court personnel on Truth Social.
"Judge Engoron’s Trump Hating wife, together with his very disturbed and angry law clerk, have taken over control of the New York State Witch Hunt Trial aimed at me, my family, and the Republican Party," he wrote. "This is such an embarrassment to all within the New York State Judicial System, as murder and violent crime rage like never before!"
On Thursday, the former POTUS also shared a post from far-right political activist Laura Loomer claiming to have found screenshots from the judge's wife's X accounts that allegedly proved she'd been "posting attacks on Trump from her account @dm_sminxs as the trial is ongoing."
"This is incredible bias. On or around November 7th, she posted tweets in which she said 'F--- TRUMP'," Loomer penned. "She posted photoshopped pics of President Trump in an orange jump suit, she attacked me during my Live show a few weeks ago for exposing her husband, and she is openly attacking President Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba. Nobody can actually say this is a fair trial!"
Around the time that the gag order was reinstated, the controversial politician continued to fume online about the unproven rumors in a series of Truth Social posts.
"This is the Judge’s Wife and Family that are putting these things out. I am not entitled to a Jury under this Statute. Can this be happening in America?" he ranted. "This is the most unfair Trial in the History of New York, and I’ve had some pretty unfair Trials!"
Despite the continued gossip, Dawn told a news outlet three weeks ago that she was not the person behind the account in question.
"I do not have a Twitter account. This is not me," she said at the time. "I have not posted any anti Trump messages."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Newsweek reported Dawn's statement denying she was associated with the social media account posting anti-Trump content.