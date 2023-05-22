Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Wearing a Dress While Fishing With Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.: Photos
Kimberly Guilfoyle was mocked for wearing an interesting outfit while out on the water with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., and some of his kids.
"Awesome day on the water. Hammered em and released them.@kimberlyguilfoyle @fieldethos @fieldethoswaterman," the 45-year-old captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Sunday, May 21.
Of course, people couldn't get over how the TV personality, 54, sported a black frock while dabbling in the sport. One person wrote, "That's cool though why is Kimberly wearing a dress on a boat fishing?" while another said, "Come on Kim, no dresses while fishing😉💞."
Meanwhile, others loved seeing the brood together. One person said, "Now this is what kids should be learning🎣🎣," while another added, "Nothing like fishing with the family.👏👏👏."
"I love how much time you spend with your children! Beautiful family 🙌," a third person gushed.
For her part, the brunette beauty shared the photos to her Instagram Story, writing, "My Grouper."
"Mama hammering fish today with Ronan, Spencer and @donaldtrumpjr," she added. "Great day on the water."
In late April the pair celebrated a big milestone.
"Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart, my ride or die, my everything, @donaldjtrumpjr. Thank you for 5 amazing years. Love us and love our family! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #TheBestIsYetToCome," Guilfoyle wrote via Instagram.
Guilfoyle also posted a video montage, writing, "Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life and love, @donaldjtrumpjr. The past 5 years with you have been the best & the brightest. I love you and our beautiful family more with every passing day. ♥️."
For his part, the politician also gushed about his feelings toward his lady. "Happy 5 year anniversary to my my love @kimberlyguilfoyle… what a ride, and if you can put up with my ass for that long with everything they’ve thrown at us 5 years is just the start of it. I love you," he stated.
The duo, who secretly got engaged in 2020, have always had a connection.
"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," Guilfoyle confessed.