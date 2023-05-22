OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Donald Trump Jr.
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Wearing a Dress While Fishing With Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.: Photos

kimg pp
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram
By:

May 22 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kimberly Guilfoyle was mocked for wearing an interesting outfit while out on the water with her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., and some of his kids.

"Awesome day on the water. Hammered em and released them.@kimberlyguilfoyle @fieldethos @fieldethoswaterman," the 45-year-old captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Sunday, May 21.

Article continues below advertisement
kimg
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram

Of course, people couldn't get over how the TV personality, 54, sported a black frock while dabbling in the sport. One person wrote, "That's cool though why is Kimberly wearing a dress on a boat fishing?" while another said, "Come on Kim, no dresses while fishing😉💞."

Meanwhile, others loved seeing the brood together. One person said, "Now this is what kids should be learning🎣🎣," while another added, "Nothing like fishing with the family.👏👏👏."

"I love how much time you spend with your children! Beautiful family 🙌," a third person gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

For her part, the brunette beauty shared the photos to her Instagram Story, writing, "My Grouper."

"Mama hammering fish today with Ronan, Spencer and @donaldtrumpjr," she added. "Great day on the water."

In late April the pair celebrated a big milestone.

"Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart, my ride or die, my everything, @donaldjtrumpjr. Thank you for 5 amazing years. Love us and love our family! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #TheBestIsYetToCome," Guilfoyle wrote via Instagram.

Guilfoyle also posted a video montage, writing, "Happy Anniversary to my best friend and partner in life and love, @donaldjtrumpjr. The past 5 years with you have been the best & the brightest. I love you and our beautiful family more with every passing day. ♥️."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.
Article continues below advertisement
kimg
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram

For his part, the politician also gushed about his feelings toward his lady. "Happy 5 year anniversary to my my love @kimberlyguilfoyle… what a ride, and if you can put up with my ass for that long with everything they’ve thrown at us 5 years is just the start of it. I love you," he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The duo, who secretly got engaged in 2020, have always had a connection.

"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," Guilfoyle confessed.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.