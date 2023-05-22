Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Wearing a Dress While Fishing With Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.: Photos

Of course, people couldn't get over how the TV personality, 54, sported a black frock while dabbling in the sport. One person wrote, "That's cool though why is Kimberly wearing a dress on a boat fishing?" while another said, "Come on Kim, no dresses while fishing😉💞."

Meanwhile, others loved seeing the brood together. One person said, "Now this is what kids should be learning🎣🎣," while another added, "Nothing like fishing with the family.👏👏👏."

"I love how much time you spend with your children! Beautiful family 🙌," a third person gushed.