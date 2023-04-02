Kimberly Guilfoyle Shows Off Slim Figure After Father-In-Law Donald Trump Gets Indicted: Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle stunned in her latest Instagram upload.
On Saturday, April 1, the future in-law of Donald Trump posted a mirror selfie on social media. The brunette beauty struck a pose in a form fitting hot pink dress and spiked pink heels to match. She wore her hair in curls as she held her hand on her hip showing off her sparkling engagement ring. The conservative spokesperson also tagged her Rumble account along with the flattering snap.
Two days prior, on Thursday, March 30, her fiancé’s famous father was indicted by the Manhattan DA for his alleged 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The 54-year-old took to Instagram just hours after the announcement to support her to be father-in-law.
The TV newscaster shared a photo of her and husband-to-be Don Jr. while she wore an "I love Trump" baseball hat.
"The Best is Yet to Come! Trump 2024," she wrote alongside the still.
In additional support, she posted a clip of herself on Newsmax that she captioned, "We overcame the Russia hoax. We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will overcome Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution. Just remember, they’re only after Trump because he fights for you!"
Guilfoyle became a part of the Trump clan after she began dating Don in 2018, the pair later announced their engagement in 2022, though they have yet to confirm a wedding date.
Trump also shared his reaction to the news of his official indictment on social media platform Truth Social.
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," he penned.
"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this," he continued, adding that the accusation is "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history."