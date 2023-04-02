Kimberly Guilfoyle Shows Off Slim Figure After Father-In-Law Donald Trump Gets Indicted: Photo

Two days prior, on Thursday, March 30, her fiancé’s famous father was indicted by the Manhattan DA for his alleged 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The 54-year-old took to Instagram just hours after the announcement to support her to be father-in-law.

The TV newscaster shared a photo of her and husband-to-be Don Jr. while she wore an "I love Trump" baseball hat.