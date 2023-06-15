Kimberly Guilfoyle Shares Birthday Tribute for 'Fearless Warrior' Donald Trump After He Pleads Not Guilty in Classified Document Scandal
Kimberly Guilfoyle took a moment to honor Donald Trump's birthday amid his mounting legal troubles.
On Wednesday, June 14, the TV star sent him well wishes on Instagram and posted photos of herself with her future father-in-law and her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr.
"Happy Birthday to our fearless America First warrior [sic], who always stands up for you, President Donald J. Trump! ♥️🇺🇸," she captioned the set to mark the father-of-five turning 77.
The snaps depicted the trio at the White House, other events and a formal dinner. Melania Trump and Eric Trump were also included in the social media upload.
Guilfoyle, 54, has been supportive of Donald in the wake of his ongoing troubles, taking to Twitter to do so on Tuesday, June 13, the same day he was arraigned in Miami, Fla., for his classified documents scandal.
"It’s now as obvious as ever: There’s one rule for Democrats and one rule for the rest of us," she stated. "But whatever dirty tricks they try to pull next, one thing is for sure… Donald Trump will never yield, he’ll never back down, and he’ll always put America First."
While the Fox News alum clearly gets along great with the ex-POTUS, the same can't be said for her relationship with Donald Jr.'s sister, Ivanka Trump.
"Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," one source spilled to an outlet.
It was also said that the former pageant queen was always hopeful Donald Jr. would reconcile with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, whom she "loves," "but Kimberly put the kibosh on that."
However, the ladies appear to be on somewhat better terms these days, as Guilfoyle attended Ivanka's daughter Arabella's Bat Mitzvah earlier this month. The fashion designer even posted a photo that included her future sister-in-law when marking the special day on Instagram.