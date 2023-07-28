Donald Trump Would 'Welcome' Another Indictment, Proud Ally Kari Lake Claims

Earlier this year, Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged after a grand jury voted to indict the controversial political figure for reportedly falsifying business documents in relation to a supposed hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

A few months later, Trump was hit with 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified files that were found in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago home back in August 2022.

Now, it's been revealed the ex-POTUS is also under investigation for his actions surrounding his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Despite the charges continuing to pile up, Lake was unfazed and fiercely rushed to Trump's defense.