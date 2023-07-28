OK Magazine
Donald Trump Would 'Welcome' Another Indictment, Proud Ally Kari Lake Claims

kari lake donaldtrump pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 28 2023, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

MAGA supporter Kari Lake defended Donald Trump following reports the embattled ex-prez may be facing a third indictment.

While speaking with Newsmax personality Eric Bolling on Thursday night, July 27, the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate boldly claimed the 77-year-old is merely playing an expert-level game of chess with Special Counsel Jack Smith as his legal issues rage on.

karilake pp
Source: mega

Earlier this year, Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally charged after a grand jury voted to indict the controversial political figure for reportedly falsifying business documents in relation to a supposed hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

A few months later, Trump was hit with 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified files that were found in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago home back in August 2022.

Now, it's been revealed the ex-POTUS is also under investigation for his actions surrounding his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Despite the charges continuing to pile up, Lake was unfazed and fiercely rushed to Trump's defense.

donaldtrump pm
Source: mega

"Every single thing they’ve thrown at him, he’s turned it right back in their face and he’s proven to be right," she argued. "They’re wrong. They’re just trying to bring him down. And you can’t bring down a giant like Donald J. Trump."

"I’ll be honest, I think he would welcome that indictment," she continued. "He would welcome a trial. I think he said it would be the trial of the century."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
karilake
Source: mega

"They’re playing checkers and President Trump is playing, you know, chess at the highest level," she claimed. "So I don’t think they want to pick a fight with him."

Lake's comments appeared to be backed up Trump's own recent remarks. As OK! previously reported, the businessman seemed excited about the possibility of testifying on his own behalf if he was to be indicted again.

"We'll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the Presidential Election wasn't Rigged and Stollen [sic]," he said via Truth Social on Wednesday, July 26. "THE TRIAL OF THE CENTURY!!!"

Source: OK!

Lake appeared on NewsMax to discuss Trump's recent indictments. Mediaite reported the quotes.

