Melania Trump's Emails Now of Interest to Manhattan DA in Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case
After Donald Trump has been indicted and arrested twice, the Manhattan DA's Office is is seeking "e-mails exchanged among Trump Organization employees and the White House" as well as "e-mails between Trump's wife, Melania, and Rhona Graff, a longtime company executive," according to Associated Press reporter Michael R. Sisak.
The former president is currently facing 71 felony counts for taking classified documents from the White House, in addition to paying hush money payments to Stormy Daniels for their alleged affair.
Since the legal woes have been exposed, Melania has been laying low and trying to keep out of the spotlight — however, she might not have that option anymore.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former advisor to the First Lady, wrote on Twitter, “Melania Trump used several email addresses, texts, and Signal to communicate with me and others while working in the White House and prosecutors want to see them."
Sherrilyn Ifill, former President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, responded to the article, writing, "Uh-oh."
As OK! previously reported, Melania, 53, was nowhere to be found after Trump gave a speech post-arrest and indictment in April.
- Melania Trump and Son Barron Leave Trump Tower With Packed Bags as Daddy Donald Celebrates 77th Birthday Without Wife
- Ivanka Trump Privately Celebrates Daddy Donald's 77th Birthday After Removing Herself From His Political Antics
- Melania Trump Looks Downcast Running Errands in NYC 1 Day Before Embattled Husband Donald Trump Is Due in Miami Court
However, Melania — who shares 17-year-old son Barron with the former president — recently spoke out about Trump as he begins campaigning for president.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” the 53-year-old said in a new interview, published on Tuesday, May 9. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again."
Despite Trump constantly making headlines, the former model reportedly plans to "stand by her man" through it all.
"She is used to this," an insider explained, referring to the embattled businessman's near continuous legal drama. "They are used to dealing with this stuff."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately," another source insisted. "He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this — and more — was coming."