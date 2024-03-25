Kimberly Guilfoyle Sparks Concerns After Looking Sick Alongside Future Father-in-Law Donald Trump: Photo
Are you good, Kimberly Guilfoyle? While standing next to her future father-in-law Donald Trump, the former TV star appeared unwell in a new photo which has gone viral on social media.
"Is Kimberly ok?" the photo caption, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, read. In the snapshot, Guilfoyle looked uncomfortable as she wrapped her arms around her waist while GOP House candidate Abe Hamadeh was all smiles at the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser.
People then started digging into what she used to look like. One person wrote, "Before the Trumps. After the Trumps. What did she do to herself? Life is a helluva ride with a Trump," while another said, "She doesn’t look to be in good health."
A third person added, "She looks like she is going throw up," while a fourth stated: "She needs an ambulance."
As OK! previously reported, Guilfoyle, 55, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has always been on the ex-president's side.
In December 2023, Kimberly lashed out at the Republican National Committee for not endorsing Donald ahead of the 2024 election.
“For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!” she said. “We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go,” the TV personality continued. “They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people.”
Kimberly then shared a wish list of who she would want to see working with Donald if he becomes president again.
“Let’s get Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!” she said.