Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for 'Plastic Surgery' and 'Fake Persona': 'What a Fall From Class and Grace'

She also called the ongoing fraud case against several members of the Trump family "generational destruction."

"It's outrageous out to me to see what they are doing. All because they want to stop him [Trump]," she continued. "So they parade him in there and say we're going to take all of your property, all of the hard work that you've done here as an American."

"That's what we do in third-world countries," the ex-attorney declared. "We imprison our political opponents because we don't want to face them in the ballot box, we seize their property and their wealth, and that's what we do."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!