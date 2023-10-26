Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for 'Plastic Surgery' and 'Fake Persona': 'What a Fall From Class and Grace'
Kimberly Guilfoyle was torn apart on social media while promoting the latest episode of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The conservative political commentator shared that the episode would feature "breaking news coverage and expert insights" from Mark Geist, Jeff Gunter and former Trump aide Peter Navarro. However, critics in the comments section were more focused on her looks.
"I don't know what doctor did your plastic surgery, but you should sue them for making you look like you were the goalie on a lawn darts team," one user wrote, while another quipped, "I see you are wearing you Halloween witch costume already."
A third person asked her if she was auditioning to play Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.
Many comments and images posted made fun of the size of her lips, while others accused her of having a "fake body," a "fake persona" and a "creepy" face they claimed was due to her alleged use of Botox.
"Quick question—what camera angle was used that makes your head larger than your hips?" another snide reply read.
"What a fall from class and grace," another person lamented. "Let me tell yah that is a steep fall. Yes you all are seeing this right. Dancing queen of January 6th 2021 ... The stink of trump is 'BIGLY BAD.'"
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Defends 'Beloved' Tucker Carlson After Leaked Tapes Reveal Host's Crude Comments: 'It's So Violative'
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
- Donald Trump 'Smelled Really Bad' on 'The Apprentice,' Kathy Griffin Claims: 'I Tried to Ignore Him'
Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California governor Gavin Newsom, is an outspoken Trump supporter who regularly faces backlash for her controversial comments.
As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old was slammed for claiming that Democrats wanted to "silence and censor political opposition and throw us all in jail."
She also called the ongoing fraud case against several members of the Trump family "generational destruction."
"It's outrageous out to me to see what they are doing. All because they want to stop him [Trump]," she continued. "So they parade him in there and say we're going to take all of your property, all of the hard work that you've done here as an American."
"That's what we do in third-world countries," the ex-attorney declared. "We imprison our political opponents because we don't want to face them in the ballot box, we seize their property and their wealth, and that's what we do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump and his two adult sons were sued by New York Attorney Genera Letitia James for $250 million in 2022. Earlier this year, they were found liable for fraud.