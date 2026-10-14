Politics Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Blamed AI for Damning Text Messages in Desperate Bid to Save Her Job Before Resignation Source: MEGA ; @BULLLAW/X Ousted Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to blame AI for the explosive texts between her and a Trump mega donor. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 14 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a last-ditch effort to save her job as US Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle blamed artificial intelligence for her incriminating texts, according to a new Wall Street Journal report. Before her resignation, the Journal exposed a series of Signal messages between Guilfoyle and Republican megadonor Eric Deters. The messages showed Guilfoyle pleading with Deters to wire $100,000 directly to her American Express account days before her Senate confirmation hearing, assuring him it "won't show up anywhere." In exchange, she allegedly offered him proximity and access to the Trump administration.

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'Officials Didn't Believe Her Claims'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was desperate to retain her position as US Ambassador to Greece.

“When the Journal published a second investigation revealing text messages that showed she had solicited $100,000 from a Trump donor in the run-up to her confirmation hearing last year, Guilfoyle reached out to White House officials to say the text messages were AI-generated,” the WSJ reported. “The officials didn’t believe her claims, the people said. Journal reporters verified the authenticity of the donor’s text messages.” The Journal said Guilfoyle also blamed embassy staff and her security team for the texts and publicly called on a far-right Breitbart journalist to back her to the administration.

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Source: MEGA Leaked texts between Guilfoyle and a Trump donor led to her forced resignation as Ambassador to Greece.

The text message leak culminated a broader set of controversies surrounding her short tenure in Athens. She was accused of promoting a specific Greek energy firm's private business interests and granting its lobbyist access to classified diplomatic meetings. Reports indicated she threatened host-country officials, saying the U.S. could undermine the Greek government if it chose to. This incident wasn’t Guilfoyle’s first attempt to control the press narrative about her. According to the newspaper, she asked the State Department to remove an article about her failure to pay a $1,768 tab for two cases of champagne and dinner from the internet. When they asked her to show a receipt proving she paid, she didn't.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Defended Herself

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he wasn't 'happy' with Guilfoyle's latest scandal.

President Donald Trump publicly stated he was "not happy" with the negative coverage regarding his eldest son's former fiancée before ordering her removal. "She went to Greece. She was doing a good job, but we didn't like what we were reading," said Trump. While Guilfoyle complied with the request to step down, she posted on X that the allegations against her are false and maintained that she intends to "vigorously defend" herself.

'She Was So Desperate'

Source: MEGA Guilfoyle attempted to blame leaked texts on Artificial Intelligence.