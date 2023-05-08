'Pathetic and Embarrassing': King Charles Trolled for 'Desperate' Appearance on 'American Idol' After Coronation — Watch
King Charles III was mocked for his guest appearance on American Idol on Sunday night, May 7.
The British monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as well as judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie via livestream, where they surprised viewers at home with a short and sweet cameo following Charles' coronation on Saturday, May 6.
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest asked his co-stars how the coronation concert was, as it featured iconic performances from both Perry and Richie.
"What a party, it was unbelievable," Richie informed Seacrest, as Perry reiterated: "It was incredible and we are here for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle."
"Now we are trying to figure out what we can do to bring something different to the show," Richie added, before Charles and Camilla appeared on the screen.
"I just wanted to check how long you will be using this room for," His Majesty quipped during the comical skit. "I just wanted to check."
"We have to give up the room up right away," Richie jokingly panicked, as him and Perry decided they would join the royal leaders for their post-coronation party, concluding the livestream.
Viewers of the singing competition show had mixed reactions to Charles' cameo on the longtime series — and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
"Did they think we wouldn’t see this?! In return for Katy Perry & Lionel Richie agreeing to perform at the coronation concert, Charles & Camilla had to do a turn on American Idol. Desperate stuff. Cringe me a river," one hater wrote, as another added, "WTF have I just watched, is it real?"
"How cheap and tacky is that? Can you imagine the outrage if [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] did that??" a third user questioned, while a fourth snubbed, "Oh god how awkward, I couldn't get through it. Suddenly lost all respect for Katy Perry."
Someone else slammed the duo, stating, "Charles and Camilla are desperate for Americans' attention. This is pathetic and embarrassing."
An additional user defended the royals, replying: "No! Just our King and Queen trying their best to be relevant to the present generations. Rather like the late Queen and her comedy sketches. King Charles has always liked his music and maybe Lionel Richie was one of his favorite’s in the past! Show what good sports they are!"