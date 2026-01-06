or
King Charles Grew Angry at Prince Harry When Duke 'Swore at Him and Demanded Funds' After Sussexes' 2020 Royal Exit

image of the royal family
Source: MEGA

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed the royal family in 2020, they allegedly constantly asked King Charles for cash.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

King Charles reportedly became so frustrated with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they consistently asked him for cash following their exit from the royal family in 2020.

Robert Jobson wrote in his new book, The Windsor Legacy, how the Duke of Sussex, 41, “swore at [Charles] and demanded funds" after the couple stepped back as senior members of the Windsor clan at the time.

Queen Elizabeth Was 'Tired of the Drama'

image of king Charles and queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Elizabeth became frustrated with the Sussexes.

“I’m not a bank,” Charles, 77, allegedly told his friend about his youngest son, according to the book.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was also weary of Meghan, 44, and Harry's constant nagging for money that she grew “tired of the drama.”

The Sussexes had at first asked the monarch, who died in 2022, incessantly for dough. However, she then pawned off the couple to Charles after she became annoyed at them.

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018.

The book alleged that the Queen welcomed the Suits actress at first, seeing her “dual heritage, beauty and communication skills” as beneficial to The Firm.

“She made it clear to those close to her that privately she felt let down by the Sussexes’ departure,” Jobson penned, "which she saw as short-sighted and a missed opportunity.”

The Queen was also confused by the Spare author's odd behavior during a chat about his and Meghan's exit. She described the negotiation plans as “quite mad.”

Prince Harry

The Sussexes Married in a Lavish Ceremony in 2018

image of queen Elizabeth, Prince William, prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departed from the royal family in 2020.

Harry and Meghan met in 2016 and married in 2018 at Windsor Castle, before moving their family to Montecito, Calif., the same year.

When the couple was planning to marry, things between Harry and his father were already beginning to unravel.

“But by the time of the engagement announcement,” Jobson wrote. "Charles' enthusiasm seemed to have waned. When staff offered their congratulations, his response was notably restrained.”

image of King Charles, prince Andrew, prince harry and princesss Anne
Source: MEGA

The Firm was reportedly not too happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement.

While wedding planning was certainly a stressful time for Meghan and Harry, the book explained how the army veteran “stayed on edge, was petulant and short-tempered.”

"It was Harry, trying too hard to make everything perfect, who was the one making waves," the author continued.

The Invictus Games founder also allegedly got into a vocal fight with the Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, regarding a tiara that he wanted Meghan to wear for their nuptials.

When the sovereign was made aware of the situation, “she was very disappointed.”

