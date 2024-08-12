Kate Middleton Was Visibly 'Concerned' About 'Anxious' Queen Camilla During 2022 Balcony Appearance
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have developed a unique bond, and their connection was on display during Remembrance Sunday in 2022.
"Watching from the balcony Camilla combined signals of regal duty with some rituals of anxiety. Standing beside Kate, she performed a subtle smile of acknowledgment as her wreath was laid and as she turned to Kate on their way from the balcony she threw a rather fond smile as Kate spoke to her," expert Judi James told an outlet.
"Camilla smiled at Kate for a second time before nodding, again in a gesture of acknowledgment as she walked ahead of Kate in her new role of Queen," James noted.
While at the gathering, Camilla seemed nervous, but Kate noticed the royal's change in demeanor.
"Otherwise though there were gestures of open anxiety from Camilla. She looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her," James shared.
"Kate turned her head quickly in a gesture of polite concern. Kate's calm and very still body language was in contrast to Camilla's nervous movements that showed the most in the fluttering of her hymn sheet as her two hands fiddled with it throughout," she added.
Kate is often celebrated for her strong connection with her in-laws, and her ties to Charles were highlighted during the 2024 Trooping the Colour. OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold discussed the Princess of Wales' return to the spotlight after she took a break from public duties to focus on her cancer battle.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"
“It was nice that Charles and Catherine were standing next to each other, they are very close and it showed they are supporting each other," the former royal butler continued. "I think it was a nice gesture and I’m sure William is pleased they were there beside each other."
When the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis, Charles supported the mom-of-three, and the two had a meeting shortly after the diagnosis was made public.
"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this. The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls ‘my beloved daughter-in-law’ had cancer... The King left his lunch feeling very emotional," the insider spilled.
“They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter. There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles,” they added.
