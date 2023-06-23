OK Magazine
King Charles 'Wishes to Avoid' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Until He Sees Some Positive Changes on Their End'

king charles avoid meghan markle prince harry until positive changes
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 23 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

This year's Trooping of the Colour went off without a hitch — something royal insiders partially attribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence.

Though the Sussexes were invited to King Charles' May coronation, they were snubbed from the Saturday, June 17, event, which acts as a birthday celebration for monarch.

king charles avoid meghan markle prince harry until positive changes
Source: mega

"The feeling among the royals is that if the Sussexes were there, it would’ve steered attention away from the event, an important one for the whole nation," one source told an outlet of why they weren't asked to join.

The insider noted the decision to leave the couple off the guest list was likely Charles' decision — an indication that things are still tense between Harry and his family.

king charles avoid meghan markle prince harry until positive changes
Source: mega

"Charles loves his son, but his trust has been compromised since the publication of Spare," the source explained. "There’s no doubt he wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end."

That feeling is echoed by Prince William and Kate Middleton, as a source claimed the pair were "relieved" the parents-of-two stayed in California.

"Kate can't stand the sight of Meghan and the feeling is mutual," a second insider dished to an outlet. "Kate and Meghan can’t stand each other and there’s no love lost between Harry and William. Their relationship is frosty."

MORE ON:
Prince Charles
king charles avoid meghan markle prince harry until positive changes
Source: mega

Since the Sussexes stepped down from the monarchy in 2020, they've continued to shade the royals via Harry's memoir, a Netflix docuseries and TV interviews.

For a while, it seemed the duo was thriving in America, but their popularity has been decreasing, as evidenced by the fact that Spotify just dropped the former actress' podcast, "Archetypes," despite signing a multimillion-dollar deal with the Sussexes three years ago.

Biographer Angela Levin told a news outlet their "value isn’t as high as it was once," as "people are fed up with them now." She even went as far as to predict that their empire will soon "crumble" under the mounting pressures.

Us Weekly spoke to the insiders about Harry and Meghan not being invited to Trooping of the Colour.

