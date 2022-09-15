OK! EXCLUSIVE: King Charles III 'Will Beg Harry Not To Release' Bombshell Tell-All, Plans To Offer Peace Deal

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has been the talk of the town, but it looks like King Charles is doing everything in his power to not let the book be seen by anyone.

“Once the dust settles, you can bet that Prince Harry will be summoned to speak to the King. There is no circumstance in the world where the King will not address the book before it is published. He has an obligation to the protect the crown. He will beg Harry not to release the book. The bigger question is whether or not he will be able to persuade Harry to cancel it, at whatever cost," a source exclusively tells OK!.